Although state and national prices of regular unleaded gasoline are climbing, local prices are trending comparatively lower.
“As a busy Spring Break season gets underway, increasing pressure on fuel demand is causing retail gas prices to increase,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said. “While gas prices have climbed above $3 again in many areas across the state, the average price for fuel is significantly cheaper than at this time last year, which will likely spur demand for travel this spring and summer.”
In Texas, the statewide average price is $3.06 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, reported the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That’s 12 cents more than last week and 87 cents less than last year. Of the major metropolitan areas in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most, an average of $3.44 per gallon. Drivers in San Angelo are paying the least at $2.91 per gallon. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.47, 10 cents more than last week and 78 cents less than at the same time last year.
Demand for fuel in Texas keeps climbing while supplies have lessened, the AAA said. Another factor is the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline. This blend, designed to lower emissions during the summer, is more expensive to refine. Switching to summer blend usually adds 5 to 10 cents to the price at the pump, the AAA said.
As for the main ingredient of gasoline — crude oil — market watchers are keeping an eye on inflation and higher interest rates. Uncertainty remains about a possible economic slowdown while demand for travel remains high, the AAA said. Perceived instability in China’s fuel demand also figures in the equation. Meanwhile, the price of crude oil continues to swing between about $70 to a little over $80 a barrel.
In spite of the general increase in gasoline prices, drivers in Texas are paying the third lowest price in the country, according to gasprices.asaa.com. California drivers are paying the most at $4.93 per gallon. Motorists can find current gas prices and other travel assistance along their route with the AAA App and at www.AAA.com/mobile.
In comparison to the statewide average price for regular gasoline — $3.06 per gallon — a GasBuddy survey of the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Temple showed them to be well below that.
The lowest price was $2.72 per gallon at Quik Trip, 8 Old Waco Road. Even the last two stations on the list sold regular for $2.95 per gallon. They were CEFCO at 5951 Airport Road and CEFCO at 605 N. Third St.
Number two on the list, at $2.83 per gallon, was the unbranded station at 22222 SE HK Dodgen Loop. Sam’s Club at 1414 Marlandwood Road had regular for $2.85 per gallon. Mobil and 7-Eleven at 8882 W. Adams Ave. sold regular for $2.89 per gallon.
The next four stations on the list all sold regular for $2.89 per gallon. They were Buc-ee’s at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive, CEFCO at 5510 W. Adams Ave., Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave., and CEFCO at 10775 State Highway 36 W.