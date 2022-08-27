Temple College’s dental hygiene program will conduct free screenings for prospective patients beginning Monday in the Jean and Ralph Wilson Dental Hygiene Clinic.
Screening dates start for Temple College dental hygiene program
- STAFF REPORT
