BELTON — A Temple man was sentenced to five years in prison by a Bell County district judge Thursday for the attack and attempted stabbing of a woman on New Year’s Eve 2020.
Cedric Darius Coleman, 30, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony.
Gauntt sentenced Coleman to five years on each case, to be completed concurrently. The judge also gave Coleman credit for time served.
Coleman has been incarcerated since Jan. 17, 2021, according to jail records.
The assault happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, when Temple officers responded to a violent domestic assault in the 2400 block of South 61st Street.
A woman told officers that the attack occurred when Jhantell Bradford, a co-defendant in the case, went to her home unannounced, and she asked her to leave.
Coleman then ran up to the door and pushed his way inside the house, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that once inside the house, Bradford allegedly began to hit her and choke her.
“At some point (Bradford) pulled out a knife and attempted to stab (her) with the knife,” the affidavit said. “(She) also stated she saw Coleman with what she thought was a piece of paper but was later found at the scene to be a boxcutter.”
The woman was able to defend herself from Bradford until Coleman pulled her by the hair, and the duo left the woman’s apartment.
Police noted on the affidavit that the woman had scratches on her arm and her head hurt from the assault.
Bradford called police and told them she was the victim of the attack and items had been taken from her and “that the knife had never been pulled but must’ve fallen from Bradford’s belt, and denied that Coleman was present,” the affidavit said.
As part of the investigation, the affidavit said detectives found a social media post from Bradford’s profile of her driving up to the woman’s residence and the encounter at the door.
“On the video that Bradford was taking, you can hear a male voice say … ‘I know which door it is, I been watching her,’” the affidavit said.
The retaliation charge stems from an April 14, 2021, phone call to the victim from the Bell County Jail, of which police received a recording.
“Victim advised she had received a call … in which Coleman threatened the victim that if Coleman went to prison for the aggravated assault charge, Coleman would kill victim,” an affidavit on the charge said. “Coleman is heard making the following threats: that he will kill the victim when he gets out, that he will really kill victim if he goes to jail, that victim better be scared of Coleman’s friends, and that he was going to kill the victim when he got out.”
Bradford has a pending charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the assault. She was being held Thursday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000.