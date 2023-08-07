Due to ongoing forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves, the ERCOT Weather Watch originally set to expire today was extended through Friday.
ERCOT extends weather watch to Friday; grid conditions expected to be normal
