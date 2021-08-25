A woman is sought by Temple police as a suspect in a forgery attempt and a vehicle burglary.
The department tweeted a photo of the suspect Wednesday.
On June 29, Temple officers responded to a burglary call in the Crossroads Park area in western Temple. The victim told police a suspect took two purses from her unlocked Honda pilot, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The driver of a neighboring black Chevrolet Traverse told police the suspect broke the rear passenger window of her vehicle and took her purse.
This case is active and under investigation, Arreguin said.
The forgery attempt is being investigated by the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5510 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.