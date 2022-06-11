The Temple Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle incident involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 35.
Friday at about 9:09 p.m., a news release said, officers were dispatched to a wrong-way reckless driver on the interstate. When they arrived on Northbound I-35 near exit 297, they found the driver deceased.
The driver reportedly struck a vehicle traveling north carrying a mother and her three sons. They were all transported to Baylor Scott & White Children's Hospital with unknown injuries.
An autopsy has been ordered for the deceased.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.