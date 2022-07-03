Residents across Central Texas will celebrate the Fourth of July today with parades in communities, including Belton and North Temple, this morning before temperatures heat up.
Festivals and events are scheduled this afternoon before fireworks will take to the sky over both Temple and Belton tonight.
One of Bell County’s largest events each year — the Belton Fourth of July parade — once again will take place this year. The downtown parade, which normally draws thousands from the surrounding region, will start at 10 a.m.
The parade will start along Main Street, going south from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The route will then turn east when it hits Central Avenue and then again at Birdwell Street until it hits the Belton Police Memorial.
The Festival on Nolan Creek will follow the parade from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St.
Community parade
Temple will have its own annual parade in the North Central Historic District, which welcomes anyone in the community to watch or participate.
Starting at 9 a.m. today at the intersection of West French Avenue and North Ninth Street, the parade will move north until its intersection with West Nugent Avenue.
While attendees and participants are encouraged to wear red, white and blue, organizers have asked that there are no motorized vehicles.
Fireworks
Temple and Belton also will see their own respective fireworks shows today.
This year Temple will hold the 24th annual H-E-B All-American Fourth of July Family Fun Fest & Fireworks Show.
The show will start at 4 p.m. at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway, and will feature live music and vendors throughout the night. Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To end the night, Temple officials said the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. and will be able to be seen from the park and nearby neighborhoods.
Belton’s fireworks show is set to be hosted by Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. The restaurant’s backyard party will start with a concert at 7 p.m. followed by the fireworks display right after.
Milam County also will hold its own Fourth of July celebration starting at 4 p.m. today at the intersection of Houston and First Street in downtown Cameron.
The celebration will feature a homemade ice cream contest and a margarita contest in addition to other activities. Vendors and music also will be on site at the event. Organizers said fireworks also will be fired off once it starts to get dark.