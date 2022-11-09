Bell County’s unofficial election results are now complete.
A total of 87,885 ballots were counted as of 1:18 a.m., the county said Wednesday morning.
Election officials said a total of 33,835 votes were cast on Election Day, and 54,050 early voting ballots had been cast by Tuesday.
Bell County voting locations Tuesday were open an hour later — until 8 p.m. — due to some computers not working Tuesday morning at eight locations.
Congressional District 31
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, was reelected to another term as he was unopposed in this election. He received 156,998 votes.
Texas Senate
Pete Flores, a former state senator from Pleasanton, declared victory Tuesday night after mounting a comeback bid for the state’s upper chamber earlier this year that won him the Republican nomination for the newly redrawn Senate District 24, which includes Bell County.
Flores — who won a heated primary runoff against homebuilder and veteran Raul Reyes in the spring — was easily leading his Democratic challenger Kathy Jones-Hospod, according to unofficial early results.
Flores had 64.4% of the vote compared to 35.6% for Jones-Hospod.
Texas House of Representatives
Texas House District 54 incumbent Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Texas House District 55 incumbent Hugh Shine, R-Temple, easily won reelection, results showed.
Buckley garnered 63%, or 24,677 votes, to defeat Jonathan Hildner, D-Killeen, who received 37%, or 14,493 votes.
Shine received 61.10%, or 28,792 votes, to beat Tristian Sanders, D-Killeen, with 38.90%, or 18,333 votes.
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Incumbent Bobby Whitson, R-Harker Heights, held onto his seat with a nine-point lead to fend off challenger Stacey Wilson, D-Harker Heights, in the commissioner’s seat for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2, which represents the Harker Heights and Salado area of Bell County.
The final vote:, or 54.5% to Whitson received 54.5%, or 12,815 votes, compared to , 45.5% to Wilson.
County Commissioner Precinct 4
The seat held by outgoing Bell County Commissioner John Driver, D-Killeen, was scooped up by Louie Minor, D-Killeen. Minor defeated Chris Bray, R-Killeen, in a vote of 8,444 to 6,455, which represents a 13.4% lead over Bray’s 43.3% of the vote. The seat represents the Killeen area. Minor will be the only Democrat on the Commissioners Court.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2
Nicola James, D-Killeen was chosen by voters on Tuesday to fill the vacancy created by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke’s retirement after two decades of service.
James received 20,587 votes, or 52.7%, against Steve Harris R-Killeen, who netted 17,813 votes or 45.57%.
Juan Rivera, a write-in candidate, received 687 votes, or 1.76% of the total. The justice of the peace position serves the Killeen area.
County Court at Law No. 2
Republican John Mischtian won the judgeship for the Bell County Court at Law No. 2 seat. Mischtian had about 61.11%, or 52,449 votes, to defeat Democrat Kurt Glass, who had about 39.98%, 33,378 votes, according to unofficial election results.
Morgan’s Point Resort
Morgan’s Point Resort voters were split on two municipal propositions.
Proposition 1 to reauthorize a property tax rate of 0.25% for street maintenance was approved with 67.94%, or 1,303 votes. About 615 votes — 32.06% — were cast against it.
Proposition 2, to adopt a home rule charter in the Lake Belton city, failed by 60.58%, or 1,134 votes. Proponets cast 738 ballots — 39.42%.
Voters also decided on Position 6 on the City Council. James “Jimbo” Snyder won with 57.85%, or 1,017 votes while Roxanne Stryker had about 42.15%, or 741 votes.
WCID 1 Precinct 1
For a seat representing Killeen on the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board, Ricky Wilson overtook incumbent John Fisher in a vote of 3,262 to 2,559 on Tuesday night, with 56% in favor and 44% against.
WCID 6 Precinct 6
Incumbent Board President Rob Robinson overtook Charles Wilson by 500 votes to maintain his seat on the WCID-1 board. In total, Robinson hauled in 2,440 votes against Wilson’s 1,940, representing 55.7% in favor of Robinson and 44.3% against.
Nolanville
In a rerun of the 2020 election, incumbent Seat 3 City Councilman Patrick Ramsdell, Nolanville’s mayor pro tem, defeated challenger Dennis Biggs in a vote of 752 to 474, with 61.3% of the vote.
Marijuana laws
Proponents have fought for more than a year in both Killeen and Harker Heights to pass an ordinance to decriminalize marijuana possession within city limits — they succeeded Tuesday night.
In Killeen, the voter-initiative passed overwhelmingly in a vote of 16,845 to 7,411, holding just shy of 70% of the vote.
In Harker Heights, the ordinance also passed with strong support in a vote of 5,208 to 2,927, with 64% in favor and 36% against.
The ordinance was more contentious in the larger city, with a total voter turnout of 24,256 in Killeen and 8,135 in Harker Heights.
Coryell County
In Copperas Cove, voters unofficially elected a new council member and a new school board member.
John Hale unofficially won the race to succeed Jay Manning in the Place 4 seat on the City Council, according to election results Tuesday night.
Hale is the apparent winner over Edith Natividad after receiving a total of 3,566 votes (54.5%). Natividad received 2,982 votes, good for 45.5%.
For the school board race, challenger Heather Copeland appeared to unseat incumbent Jeff Gorres after just one term.
Including numbers from Bell County, which has a small number of people living within the Copperas Cove ISD boundaries, Copeland had 3,990 votes to Gorres’ 3,852 votes. Percentage-wise, Copeland appeared to win 50.9%-49.1%.
Despite running unopposed, incumbent school board trustees Mike Wilburn and Joan Manning received 6,851 votes and 6,966 votes, respectively.
Copperas Cove sales tax issue
Copperas Cove voters also collectively said they were “for” a special election proposal to reallocate a portion of sales tax revenue.
A total of 4,881 voted “for” the measure (64.8%), while 2,647 voted “against” (35.2%).
The measure called to move one-eighth of one percent of sales tax revenue from the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation to the city and earmark the funds for street maintenance.
City officials are attempting to gradually improve the condition of the road network after receiving a grim picture in January about the state of the roads.
Falls County
Incumbent Falls County Judge Jay Elliott won with 75%, or 3,511 votes, to defeat challenger Cynthia Bigham Derry with 25%, or 1,153 votes.
FME News Service contributed to this report.