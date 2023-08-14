Welcome to Willie County, the place you never heard of and will never visit.
In the late 1880s, an internecine squabble involving the Williamson County cities of Taylor and Georgetown threatened to slice up Central Texas like a Christmas turkey to create a new county.
The problem was nearby Bell and Milam counties stood to lose.
The proposal was simple: Whittle sections of Bastrop, Williamson, Milam and Bell counties to create a new entity called Willie County; in other words, balkanize the region to satisfy the jealous pique between two ends of Williamson County.
Slicing up counties to create smaller new ones was nothing new in Texas: Bell and Coryell had been created out of Milam; East Texas counties such as Delta and Titus had been carved out of neighboring counties; Encinal County never really materialized, becoming only a footnote in Webb County history.
The namesake for the new county was Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court Asa Hoxie Willie (1829-1899), who previously served as a U.S. representative.
The new county would be composed of 718 square miles of mostly farmland under cultivation with a population of about 15,000. The plan submitted to the state Legislature proposed taking two square miles from Bastrop, 12 from Travis, 70 from Bell, 231 from Milam and 403 from Williamson.
The county seat of the new entity would be Taylor, by then a thriving railroad town in southeastern Williamson County. None of the existing county seats were included in the carve-out.
The move would make Willie County among the state’s most profitable, with key railroad connections and productive blackland farms. Taxable value was estimated at more than $25 million.
What could go wrong?
For one thing, by the 1880s, the state constitution then required that new counties must be at least 900 square miles and county seats be no more than 15 miles from any point in the new county.
For another, Bell, Milam and western Williamson counties did not want to surrender any land.
By the late 1880s, Georgetown and Belton shared a common history — each was a county seat town located on a waterway and with a church-based college. However, both Georgetown and Belton had been bypassed by railroads.
Taylor was created by the International-Great Northern Railroad and soon became a major rail junction with the Missouri-Kansas-Texas line in eastern Williamson County — similar to Temple’s founding by the Santa Fe Railway just three years later. Both railroad towns rapidly boomed, while the two county seats experienced stalled growth and fewer economic opportunities.
It all came to a head in 1888, when Williamson Sheriff John Thomas Olive (1850-1892) wanted to build a new jail in Georgetown.
“The center of the controversy was the dissatisfaction of several influential individuals from southeastern Williamson County (Taylor area) over the manner in which county tax dollars were being spent,” said Williamson historian John Dillard, who has researched Olive’s life.
East Williamson County residents felt that public funds were unfairly skewed to the western Georgetown area.
“Construction of a new jail drove the dissenters to organize and pursue the formation of Willie County,” Dillard said.
To rally their cause, the eastern Williamson residents enlisted help from two Bartlett town leaders: newspaper publisher Montgomery Lafayette Hair Sr. (1856-1942) and merchant John Thomas Schrock (1851-1909). Hair renamed his newspaper the Willie County Democrat, while he and Schrock began organizing meetings and rallies. For more than a year, during 1887-1888, they spearheaded rallies, mostly in mostly rural communities.
In December 1888, more than 100 delegates gathered in the Taylor Opera House for the official Willie County convention. Delegates came from Davilla, Bartlett, Granger, Taylor, Shiloh, Gentry, San Gabriel, Circleville, Union Ridge, Allison, Val Verde, Locklin, Catchings and Clark’s schoolhouse.
Schrock drafted a seven-part resolution that spelling out in meticulous detail the boundaries of Willie County; laid out precincts; called for the election of county officers and to select the new county seat; requested that the Williamson County tax rolls be purged of Willie County residents; and proposed the attachment of the new county to various judicial and legislative districts, according to Dillard’s research.
In the meantime, arguments continue to roil over the erection of a new jail in Georgetown and lack of tax expenditures in eastern Williamson. Residents of the proposed new county began listing their addresses as “Willie County,” including announcing the first harvested cotton bale.
Problem was, Willie didn’t exist — yet.
By January 1889, the Willie County bill was presented to the lower house of the Texas Legislature. After impassioned speeches from both sides of the issue, the motion to create Willie County failed 31-55.
Newspaper editorials in county seats of Cameron, Belton and Georgetown expressed relief at the outcome.
“Now that a decision has been reached each party should bury the hatchet and accept the result in good faith,” the Williamson County Sun said. “Men have a right to differ in view upon public measures, but they have not the authority under our form of government to rebel against the expressed will of the majority.”
Despite all the geographic brouhaha, Sheriff Olive got his new jail, completed in January 1889.
However, the Willie County issue wasn’t dead. In July 1890, voters narrowly rejected a proposal to section off 92 square miles of Williamson and attach it to neighboring Lee County.
Then, again, the next year, another Willie County convention was held in the Taylor Opera House. This time, opposition came from many communities beyond Georgetown.
Another resolution to divide the county again failed.
Finally, Willie County’s demise was announced with a brief obituary in the Bartlett Democrat that also detailed opposition by politicians in Bell, Milam and Williamson counties.
“However, the depression of the 1890s and the efforts to capitalize on Williamson County’s changing agricultural economy drew the focus away from splitting the county and toward bringing it closer together for the good of its many citizens,” Dillard said.