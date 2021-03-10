Texas State Parks have lifted restrictions on visitor group sizes, but officials strongly encourage visitors to wear masks, especially indoors or if social distancing is not allowed.
While most parks will be able to expand capacity immediately, others may continue to have some capacity limits as a few parks are still recovering from Winter Storm Uri and are completing repairs or have other operational considerations, according to a news release.
“We’re excited to welcome more visitors to our parks,” Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, said in the release. “We want Texans to know that the safety of our visitors and our park staff is our top priority as we increase visitor capacity. Prior to COVID-19, and throughout the last year, our parks have seen growing visitation and our teams are working hard to accommodate those who want to get outside and experience the incredible natural and cultural resources our parks have to offer.”
Despite the increased availability, many state parks are still expected to reach capacity for both campers and day-use visitors on holidays and weekends.
Many popular parks — especially those in Central Texas — are already booking up for spring break and the summer months.
“This time of COVID-19 has reinforced the power and criticality of providing quality, accessible, and affordable outdoor recreational opportunities for all Texans,” Carter Smith, executive director of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said. “Getting outdoors is essential for people’s physical and mental health, and Texas State Parks play a critical role in meeting this need.”
Visitors can purchase day passes up to one month in advance to guarantee access to parks even during busy times, the release said.
To purchase a day pass or to reserve a campsite, call (512) 389-8900 or visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/park-reservation-information/reservations.
Guests, including annual pass holders, who have reserved day passes or campsites but are unable to visit are encouraged to cancel their reservations, so others have an opportunity to visit the park, the release said.