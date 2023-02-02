Some Central Texas school districts — including the Academy school district in the South Temple and Little River-Academy area — will resume classes on Friday.
Although Academy ISD will be open Friday, the district will release students early as planned. Elementary students will be released at 12:15 p.m. while middle and high school students will be released at 12:25 p.m.
Also opening Friday are school districts for Bartlett, Killeen, Moody, Rogers, Salado as well as Central Texas Christian School and Holy Trinity Catholic High School, both in Temple.
Cameron, Buckholts, and Rockdale school districts said they would remain closed on Friday due to ongoing weather-related issues, including area power outages.
Both Rogers and Holland districts opened facilities to the public Thursday afternoon to serve as warming shelters for those without power.
“Due to potentially hazardous travel conditions, power outages in the area and local water issues, Cameron ISD will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 3,” the district said Thursday afternoon. “As always, the health and safety of the Cameron ISD school community is our top priority.”