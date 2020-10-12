The Texas Department of Transportation is busy working on a number of road projects across Bell County.
They range from the widening of Interstate 14 in the west to the Loop 121 expansion project in Belton and the construction of a sidewalk on the 31st Street bridge in Temple.
Steve Kasberg, the Belton area engineer for TxDOT’s Waco District, on Monday updated attendees on the various endeavors the state agency is working on during state Rep. Hugh Shine’s monthly forum with the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“What we’re going to talk a little about projects going on here in Bell County that affect all of our lives,” the Temple Republican said.
Temple sidewalks
TxDOT, Kasberg said, is working to add handicap-accessible sidewalks along 31st Street, also known as FM 1741.
“It’ll make sidewalks continuous throughout that area by the hospital,” said Kasberg, who has worked for the state for more than 16 years and started his position as area engineer in April.
The project includes a pedestrian bridge over the railroad near Avenue H, he said.
“A lot of folks had been wondering what all that was going on,” Shine said. “They thought maybe we were going to add lanes on each side.”
Loop 121 project
Another project that is set to be underway in less than a year is the Loop 121 widening in Belton. Kasberg compared the project to being like the State Highway 317 expansion.
“It’s a four-lane, divided highway now with a median and designated left turn areas. That’s the same thing that’s going to happen there (on Loop 121),” Kasberg said. “It’s going to allow for more controlled access to the left turning movement. We’ll have queuing areas so we have somewhere for traffic to stand while they’re waiting to turn left.”
Belton school board Secretary Janet Leigh will be affected by the construction. Her and her husband, Councilman David K. Leigh, live off of the loop. It’ll be a big shift for her because they will not be able to turn left, but she said she’s all for it because it makes the area safer.
“What do you think the timeframe is … as far as breaking ground on the road itself?” Janet Leigh asked.
Kasberg expects the project to begin sometime in July or August and to last anywhere from two to three years.
I-14 expansion
For the past year-and-a-half, TxDOT has been working on widening I-14 from FM 2410 to Nolanville Creek, Kasberg said. The department is upgrading the road to interstate standards, he said.
“Eventually that’s going to come to the intersection of I-35,” Shine said.
TxDOT is widening the current two-lane road to three lanes in both directions. Kasberg said crews are converting part of the interstate’s median into the third land for eastbound and westbound traffic.
“This is the Forts to Ports project,” Kasberg said, referring to Congress’s creation of Interstate 14, which will eventually connect Fort Bliss in El Paso to the Port of Beaumont. “We’re trying to get bridge clearances higher so they can support and carry taller and wider loads. The difference between a standard highway and the interstate is the shoulders are wider, the lane widths are wider. We upgrade everything there is to upgrade.”