Wind, combined with cooling temperatures, will dip the Temple area below freezing once again Tuesday morning.
Tuesday is one of three times this week temperatures were expected to fall to freezing, with wind chill playing a major factor. The National Weather Service forecasts a low of 31 in Temple Tuesday morning, but with wind chill, it will feel colder.
Temperatures this month have now fallen below freezing multiple times, despite a warmer than average November and December.
In response to the freezing temperatures, Temple’s two warming shelters opened their doors to the local homeless population.
The city’s two warming shelters are Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Salvation Army of Temple, 419 W. Ave. G.
Both shelters coordinate with each other, opening when wind chill pushes temperatures below freezing. On days it is wet outside, both shelters will open when the wind chill pushes temperatures to 35 degrees or below.
On days that they are in operation, both shelters open at 6 p.m. and provide the homeless with dinner and breakfast the next morning.
“Safety is the most important thing,” Lt. David Beckham, who runs the Temple Salvation Army, said. “It is important to us that they get a hot meal and that they have a safe place off the street from harm and weather.”
Deni Howard, who manages Temple Impact’s shelter, said the church did plan to open its doors on Monday night.
Howard said that the National Weather Service, which the church uses to make its decisions, showed lower temperatures later this week on Wednesday and Saturday nights.
While temperatures with wind chill had yet to be shown below freezing Wednesday, Howard said she anticipates the shelter will open. Howard said she predicted the shelter would open on Saturday evening as well.