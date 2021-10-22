Temple’s Altrusa Club plans to help out at the Temple Community Clinic’s Health, Education and Wellness Fair Saturday as part of its Make a Difference Day.
The group will help assemble bags for children attending the event and help hand them out along with health literacy material. Members will also go to the 411 house in Temple to help them create a room for children to do their homework in.
The clinic’s event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and last to noon at 1905 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
The group this week announced that tickets for its Taste of the Holidays prize drawing are now on sale.
Proceeds from the tickets will go towards the group’s annual scholarship imitative, with each ticket priced at $25. The drawing will include four different baskets, each valued at $2,000 or more.
The basket’s themes include This is Us, Travel and Entertainment, Great Outdoors and Home Entertainment, with an additional blue topaz pendant as a prize.
Those interested in purchasing a ticket for the drawing can contact any Altrusa member or go to the group’s website.