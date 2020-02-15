Fired up to vote for your candidates in the upcoming March 3 primaries? This week is your first chance to do so.
Early voting starts Tuesday and ends Feb. 28. Election Day is March 3.
Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 to Feb. 28.
Registered voters may cast their ballots at the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave. in Temple; the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road; the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing; Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive in Killeen; and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Voters will need to bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID when they vote: a Texas-issued driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a personal ID card; a Texas license to carry a handgun; a U.S. military ID card; a U.S. citizenship certificate; or a U.S. passport.
If you don’t have one of the seven forms of ID, you can still vote by signing a form that states you have a “reasonable impediment” from getting the required identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The form will be available at each polling location.
The state outlines a reasonable impediment as being a lack of transportation, disability, illness, family responsibilities, work schedule, lost or stolen ID, have not received a photo ID, or a lack of a birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain an acceptable form of ID.
Voters that do this will need to present a valid voter registration certificate; certified birth certificate; or a copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address.
Bell County voters will pick their party’s candidates in a handful of local races. Eleven incumbents — all Republicans — will be unopposed in the primaries and the Nov. 3 election.
Texas’ 31st Congressional District is one of the most contested. Two Republicans are challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter while six Democrats vie for their party’s nomination. Other Republicans in the race are Christopher Wall, Mike Williams and Abhiram Garapati. Democrats running for the post are Eric Hanke, Donna Imam, Dan Janjigian, Christine Eady Mann and Tammy Young.
Bell County races
Killeen Police Detective Fred Harris is challenging incumbent Eddy Lange for Bell County sheriff in the GOP primary. The winner will be uncontested in November.
Republicans Steve Duskie, Wade Faulkner and Jeff Parker — all lawyers — are vying to succeed Fancy Jezek as judge of the 426th District Court.
The primaries for Precinct 4 constable and Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace will be contested on both sides.
Republicans AJ Torres and Michael Copeland as well as Democrats Calvin Brow, Martha Dominguez and Louie Minor are running for Precinct 4 constable.
Two Democrats — Gregory Johnson and incumbent Daryl Peters — and three Republicans — Michael Keefe, Chet Southworth and Hal Butchart — are seeking the JP seat.