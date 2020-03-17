Despite school closures throughout Temple ISD, school nutrition staff is stepping up to continue providing students meals throughout the week — efforts that have not gone unnoticed by local businesses.
“We want to stay connected to our students and our families, and at the end of the day Temple ISD is not an educational organization. We are truly a family. We care about all of our children and families, and want to support them in any way we can,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
Temple ISD students can pick up breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary, 2616 N. Third St; Western Hills, 600 Arapaho Drive; Scott Elementary, 2301 W. Avenue P; Meridith-Dunbar, 1717 E. Avenue J; and Thornton, 2825 Cottonwood Lane.
Students, who head out to any of these five locations, also can pick up a book when they grab their free meal, District Coordinator for Library Services Kathy Silvas said.
“We have free (outdoor) libraries that are available for people when they come and we are going to fill them every day this week,” Silvas said. “They can take them and they don’t have to bring them back. They are free.”
Every Temple ISD campus except for Temple High and Lamar Middle School has these libraries stationed outside.
Cristina Duran — a substitute teacher at Scott Elementary — is thankful for the district’s efforts to help protect students’ well-being as concerns grow regarding the spread of the Coronavirus within Texas.
The 37-year-old was one of several parents, who took their children to Scott Elementary on Monday to receive free student lunches.
“With everything going on, we need to remember we’re still a community and we need to take care of each other,” Duran said. “If you see somebody out there that is in need, ask them if they need something.”
Bird Creek Burger Co. in downtown Temple is doing its part to support Temple ISD’s custodial and school nutrition staff by offering free meals throughout the week.
“For the custodial staff and the (school nutrition) staff that is out feeding the kids at different locations and it’s all day and all week ... If they come in and show us their ID, we’re letting them pick off the menu what they want,” Carleigh Bates said.
Bates — who owns Bird Creek Burger Co. with her husband Jacob — stressed how it was an easy decision for them to make.
“Without the community we wouldn’t be here anyways, so it really makes sense,” Mrs. Bates said. “We’re really close to Dr. Ott, so that was the first phone call Jacob made. We realize that a lot of people are impacted by (the coronavirus). We have food and we have people that are willing to work, so we’re going to do our best to help everybody out.”
Margaret Rivera, an assistant director for school nutrition in Temple ISD, is thankful to Bird Creek Burger Co. for their generosity.
“We’re honored to have the opportunity to be here and have Bird Creek support us in our meals,” Rivera said. “We’re the ones working to deed the kids, so we’re grateful that someone appreciates all of our hard work.”