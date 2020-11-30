Murder suspect Seth Allen Richards shot a 30-year-old Temple man twice in the chest during an argument with a woman, according to arrest affidavit.
Richards, who was arrested last week in the Nov. 22 shooting death of Clayton Pratt, entered a bedroom of a home in the 300 block of North Sixth Street while Pratt and a woman argued, the affidavit said.
“Officers spoke with a female witness who state that she and Pratt were in a bedroom of the home arguing when the suspect, Seth Allen Richards, entered the bedroom and shot Pratt twice,” the arrest affidavit said.
Richards then apparently told a neighbor that he shot Pratt, and that person contacted police, the affidavit said.
“A resident of a nearby home contacted officers and reported that the suspect had come to his home moments early (sic) and stated he shot Pratt,” the affidavit said. “The witness stated that the suspect then left the location.”
Richards was arrested late Tuesday in the 600 block of North Eighth Street.
City spokeswoman Emily Parks said when Temple Police Department officers arrived, they made contact with a man on the backside of a home who told them Richards was inside.
“The male stated that Seth Richards, a suspect in a TPD murder investigation, was in the residence,” Parks said in a news release issued Wednesday. “Officers ordered all occupants to come out of the house and saw Richards. Officers ordered him to come outside. Richards came outside and was placed in handcuffs and told he had a warrant for his arrest.”
Richards was transported to the Temple Police Department to speak to detectives and then transported to Bell County Jail early Wednesday without incident, Parks said.
The arrest of Richards was conducted by the Temple Police Department Violent Crimes Enforcement Squad, Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Unit.
“This is excellent work by our officers, investigators and our violent crimes task force,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said. “Taking this violent offender into custody keeps our public and our community safe and allows us to continue to focus not only on solving, but also preventing crime in Temple.”
Richards remained in the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of $200,000 bond, jail records showed.
Pratt, a native of Athens, Texas, served in the Army from 2007 to 2011, according to an obituary. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey, who ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The autopsy showed that Pratt died from gunshot wounds to the torso and the manner of death was homicide, according to the arrest affidavit.
A funeral for Pratt will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 5431 W. U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.