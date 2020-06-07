East and West officially united 150 years ago, and Texas followed suit, but this time over an impassable canyon.
The newly reopened Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is now offering a traveling exhibit, “After Promontory,” marking where two rail lines connected in a northern Utah wilderness.
The photo exhibit, on view until Sept. 30, centers on May 10, 1869, when officials from the Central Pacific, stretching from California, and the Union Pacific, building from the east, installed ceremonial last spikes.
“The exhibit takes a wide view of transcontinental railroad construction that stretched for nearly fifty years. At its core is the assertion that, collectively, the transcontinental railroads profoundly reshaped the human geography of the West, giving birth to the region we recognize today,” said Angela McCleaf, museum curator. “Railroad after railroad proposed new, competing transcontinental routes — and sometimes completed them. Their construction swept away the dominance of native tribes, ended the open range and restructured the West into a network of resources and industries dependent upon clusters of urban centers.”
Texas was no exception.
The City of Temple has a unique connection — and a remarkable bridge unlike anyone had ever built or seen before.
East met west in Texas, thanks to the Southern Pacific Railway’s desire to speed traffic through a yawning rocky gap cut by the Pecos River in far West Texas. When it was completed, Texas’ commerce opened up to the Pacific Coast and beyond, thus furthering the state’s status in worldwide trade.
Engineer Bernard Moore Temple (1843-1901) of Galveston — the namesake for the city — was the resident engineer for the Pecos High Bridge, a world-recognized 19th-century engineering landmark.
Completion of the Pecos High Bridge in 1892 by the Southern Pacific Railway in far west Texas linked resource-rich east Texas with the west to El Paso and on to the lucrative Pacific Coast. The Pecos High Bridge was in some respects Texas’ own “Promontory Point,” a spot where two rail lines connect.
Dr. Weldon Cannon, professor emeritus of history at Temple College, researched and wrote the biography of the engineer Temple. One chapter focused on the Pecos bridge construction.
“When the bridge was constructed, it was the highest railroad bridge in North America and the third highest in the world,” Cannon said.
Earlier in 1882, the Southern Pacific had built a bridge spanning the Pecos just above flood level at the river’s confluence with the Rio Grande.
But the route was fraught with dangers. The line descended steeply into a gorge, winding along severe curves chiseled along limestone cliffs. The line then passed through two tunnels before beginning a tortuous ascent from the canyon. The soft limestone frequently crumbled after heavy rains. Water flowed swiftly through the gorge sometimes 300 to 400 feet deep.
Road crews constantly worked to repair the line as locomotives crawled along the perilous route.
Wanting a quicker, safer route, the Southern Pacific tapped Temple to oversee construction. Temple packed up his wife and two children, and they all lived in makeshift boxcar quarters for three months.
Building the bridge required innovative technology for its time. To span the great chasm, engineers devised a bold plan: Reroute the tracks to the top of the precipice and construct a massive bridge straight with rock piers on the canyon floor to support the steel bridge towers.
Another audacious idea: “Construction was unique because no falsework was used to erect the bridge from one bank to another,” Cannon said. “Instead, workmen began on the east bank, then moved onto the west bank. They then joined the bridge at its midpoint over the Pecos.”
To accomplish this, engineers built a heavy steel framework machine, call a “traveler” that moved along the tracks on the gorge’s east bank. Horizontal booms extended 125 feet beyond the device. Then, when they reached the middle, they trekked to the west side and built to match it.
“Steam-driven engines, cables and blocks-and-tackle enabled engineers to maneuver the machine’s arms over the chasm and to lower sturdy structural steel beams onto granite piers below,” Cannon said.
The finished structure consisted of 1,820 tons of iron and steel stretched 2,180 feet across the canyon and suspended 321 feet above the Pecos. The center span at 185 feet was the longest.
They began work on Nov. 1 and, on Feb. 20, 1892, the crew joined the two sections. By March, the bridge was ready for train traffic. “The two halves matched perfectly. The entire project took 87 working days,” Cannon added.
“The Trans-Pecos bridge became an engineering marvel, a highlight of the trip and the Southern Pacific’s best public relations tool,” Cannon said.
The Temple Times newspaper intensely followed the project. An 1899 bridge passenger told the Times that the scenery was so beautiful that “my heart was too full for utterance.”
The bridge served rail traffic until 1944, when a replacement bridge was completed. Amtrak passengers today still marvel as they travel across.