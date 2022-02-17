Three former Belton Independent School District students were indicted on felony charges by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday for allegedly vandalizing two Belton campuses.
Nathan Leggette, 18, and Jaedon Mitchell, 20, both of Belton, and Christopher Ashley, 22, of Temple, were all indicted for graffiti of a school with damage between $750 and $30,000, a state jail felony.
Officers with the Belton Police Department were contacted on June 15 after graffiti was discovered at Belton High School and South Belton Middle School, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The graffiti was done using paint spray,” the affidavit said. The graffiti included racial epithets, homophobic epithets, swastikas, profanity and other images.
A district employee discovered the graffiti and told officers the damage to repair would be over $750. He provided them with a video of the incident showing several individuals vandalizing the school.
As part of the investigation, officers identified Leggette, Mitchell and Ashley, along with two other individuals who have not been identified, the affidavit said.
Officers interviewed all three suspects and they admitted to allegedly participating in the crime, the affidavit said.
Officers noted on the affidavit that Leggette did not participate in the defacing of South Belton Middle School.
Leggette was enrolled in the district from 2017 until Nov. 11, 2020. He attended Belton High School and South Belton Middle School, according to district spokeswoman Karen Rudolph.
Mitchell, a 2020 graduate of Belton High, was enrolled in the district from 2012 until his graduation. He also attended Belton and North Belton middle schools, Rudolph said.
Ashley, a 2019 graduate of Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, was enrolled in the district from 2005 until his graduation. He also attended Sparta Elementary School and South Belton Middle School, the district said.
All three suspects were released from the Bell County Jail after each posted a $15,000 bond last month.