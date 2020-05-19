CAMERON — Three of the 56 cases the Milam County grand jury indicted Thursday included unlawful disclosure of intimate material, endangering/abandoning a child and aggravated sexual assault and attempted aggravated kidnapping.
Christopher Payton Remaley, 19, of Rockdale, allegedly admitted to investigators he used a fake, secret Instachat account in February to send naked, compromising photos of people, including the girl who let him make some photos and believed the photos would be kept private.
The girl had relationship issues afterwards as a result of the photos, according to the arrest affidavit.
Remaley allegedly said he took the photos and spread them around because it aroused him. He is charged with unlawful disclosure of intimate material.
Latricia Lynn Evans
Cameron resident Latricia Lynn Evans, 39, is accused of leaving a 6-year-old boy alone at a residence in the 800 block of Central Avenue. While home alone and supervised, the boy fell and hurt his head. When an officer found him, he was yelling, crying, had a bleeding gash on his forehead and EMS was called to check him.
The child said his mother picked him up at daycare, took him home and left with his three brothers. She reportedly didn’t say when she would come home.
When the mother arrived at home, she said she’d gone to the grocery store for 30 minutes, and she yelled at her injured son. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and CPS was called, the affidavit said.
Evans is charged with endangering/abandoning a child.
Jose Angel Hernandez
A female friend of Jose Angel Hernandez, 37, of Cameron went to his house to “hang out,” she said in an arrest affidavit. When she was ready to leave, Hernandez wouldn’t let her and locked her in the bedroom with him, the affidavit said. At some point, she went to sleep and woke up because he raped her, the victim said.
Hernandez is also accused of physically assaulting the victim, the affidavit said. Officers saw he also kicked her in her head.
Hernandez is charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping.
None of the three alleged offenders are currently in the Milam County Jail, according to online records.