Volunteers will trek through Miller Springs Nature Center for a clean-up day on Saturday.
The event, coordinated by the Belton Parks and Recreation Department will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the nature center, 1473 FM 2271 in Temple.
“We at Belton Parks and Recreation wanted to thank everyone that participated in the previous clean-up efforts,” Recreation Coordinator Manuel Zapata said in a news release. “We had 116 volunteers gather over 286 pounds of trash. That was a huge accomplishment; we are grateful for the community and their passion for Miller Springs!”
Volunteer activities on Saturday include debris pickup, trail maintenance, and trail sign maintenance. There is no pre-registration, simply arrive ready to volunteer.
Tools and equipment will be provided, Zapata said.
“We are thankful for our local Dominos, who will be donating pizza for the volunteers on the Saturday of the clean-up,” he said. “We will be taking a headcount at 9 a.m. sharp so be sure to arrive on time.”
The cities of Temple and Belton operate Miller Springs Nature Center, a 260-acre scenic natural area east of the Belton Dam. The municipalities stepped in and agreed to open the nature reserve after its sudden shutter in August 2017.
Each city has set responsibilities. Temple dedicated staff to take care of daily maintenance of the reserve while Belton coordinates and manages volunteer events.