Classes may have been canceled in the Belton and Temple school districts this week, but students can still pick up meals.
The Belton and Temple independent school districts are offering free breakfast and lunch to all of their students. Classes are expected to resume March 23.
Districts across Bell County and Texas have extended their spring breaks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bell County has two presumptive positive coronavirus cases, both of which are travel related.
Belton ISD students who are younger than 18 can pick up breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Heights Elementary, 1110 Fairway Drive, Belton; Pirtle Elementary, 714 S. Pea Ridge Road, Temple; and Southwest Elementary, 611 Saunders St., Belton.
“If you know of students needing meals, please encourage the family to use this resource,” Belton superintendent Matt Smith said in a recent letter to parents.
Temple ISD students can pick up breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary, 2616 N. Third St; Western Hills, 600 Arapaho Drive; Scott Elementary, 2301 W. Avenue P; Meridith-Dunbar, 1717 E. Avenue J; and Thornton, 2825 Cottonwood Lane.
“To mitigate some of these hardships, TISD will arrange for breakfast and lunch to be offered each day next week to all students, no matter economic status or attending campus,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said Friday.
Holland ISD will also give meals to its students. Students who are younger than 18 get lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Tuesday at the Holland ISD cafeteria, 204 Hackberry Road.
Rogers ISD is offering a sack lunch to all children under 18. Visit http://bit.ly/39YpCpN to sign up for a meal. Meals can be picked up curbside at the Rogers High School cafeteria, 1 Eagle Drive.
Local restaurants are stepping to give students free meals.
“If you know or someone you know has children 18 and under that may not get breakfast or lunch this week due to schools closing, come by for a free kids meal on us!” Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Temple wrote in a Facebook post.
To redeem the offer, a person must show the taco shop’s free meal post when visiting the restaurant, 7425 W. Adams Ave. Meals are limited to one per child per day. The offer is valid through Sunday.