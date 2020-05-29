HAMILTON — More than 26 men — including six Bell County residents — were caught in an online sting operated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Several of those men were charged with online solicitation of a minor. Two suspects, however, face felony drug charges.
Charged with online solicitation of a minor, either as a second- or third-degree felony charge, are Christopher Brown, 24, of Fort Hood; Michael Aaron Emerich, 23, of Nolanville; Garrett James-Rivard Hill, 26, of Troy; and Jose Martinez, 29, of Killeen.
Arrested on other felony warrants were Alejandro Bernal, 31, of Rogers, manufacture/delivery of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance less than one gram in a drug-free zone, a third-degree felony; and Jason J. Nicholas, 35, of Killeen, manufacture/delivery of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.
In addition to Bell County residents, the sting captured men from Mills, Erath, Hamilton, Comanche, Travis, Taylor, Lubbock, Lampasas, Brown, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Eastland and Bosque counties. At least one suspect was from California.
Hamilton County Sheriff Justin Caraway said he wasn’t surprised men came from Bell and other counties because “they don’t want to do anything in their backyard. A lot of them have girlfriends or wives where they live, and they don’t want anyone to know who they are.”
Some offenders operate under a different name or disguise their phone numbers to try to get away with what they are doing, according to Caraway.
It’s possible some of the men have previously sought out children, he said.
“We want to get them on the (sex offender) registry,” Caraway said. He said it’s possible more victims may come forward or the reported offender’s electronics may reveal more offenses.
The arrested men were actively looking for children to engage in sexual intercourse or deliver/use controlled substances.
Caraway told the Telegram he has paperwork for another 7-8 alleged offenders to finish and then he’ll get arrest warrants.
“There are more out there,” Caraway said. “Our available manpower limited us to the first 26. Now we’re on to the next round.”