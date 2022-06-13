The Temple ISD school board approved Lisa Adams as the district’s deputy superintendent of academics and school leadership during a regular meeting on Monday.
Adams — whose educational career includes roles as a classroom teacher, campus instructional specialist, instructional coach, assistant principal at Lamar Middle School, principal at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, director of math and science, and executive director of secondary education — most recently served as Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
“She’s been kind of busy,” Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, joked during the meeting. “Dr. Adams is committed to growing teachers and administrators in Temple ISD and is excited about the opportunities this position will provide her in the community … so it is my pleasure to recommend Dr. Adams for the position of deputy superintendent of academics and school leadership.”
Adams holds three degrees: a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Tarleton State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Texas A&M University.
“I’m so very grateful to the board for this opportunity,” Adams, whose husband is a member of Temple High School’s graduating class of 1996, told trustees. “I’m grateful to Dr. (Bobby) Ott for his mentorship in my career, I’m grateful to the leadership team that I get to work with and the amazing departmental directors that do such a great job for our district and our campus administrators, and I’m grateful to my family for their support. It’s hard having a working mom and they always have supported everything I do.”
Adams emphasized how she is elated to be continuing her work in Temple ISD, where she has served the community for more than two decades.
“I’m super excited about all the progress we made this year … but I’m also excited about all of the things that we have to work on next year. We’re going to continue to work and accelerate learning and close our gaps,” she said. “Thank you so much for the opportunity. It means so much.”
Although Adams’ salary is expected to increase from $131,750 to $166,000 — pending approval of the budget later this month — Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott highlighted how the position is mostly a reclassification of her current role.
“This is not an added position to the school district; It is a reclassification of an existing position,” Ott, who noted how Temple ISD’s last deputy superintendent served in the early ‘90s, said. “Assistant superintendent, traditionally in school districts, is a position that is responsible for a department. Deputy superintendent, traditionally, is someone who’s not only responsible for the department … but also principals, which is a whole other added responsibility. I can’t think of a better person to bring the position back for than you and I’m absolutely proud of it.”
Although trustee Shannon Gowan was absent from the meeting, Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey shared a text message she had sent him earlier in the day.
“I couldn’t imagine a better fit for the deputy superintendent position than Dr. Adams,” Gowan said in her text message. “Her knowledge of education and her passion for our kids is incredible.”