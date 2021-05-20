Step outside and chances are it won’t be long before a biting pest greets you.
Mosquitoes are back with a vengeance after recent rains in Central Texas.
“After these rains I suspect we’ll see some disease start to pop up,” Cathy Brem, public health emergency preparedness director for the Bell County Public Health District, said. “That’s one of the triggers for us; when we start seeing some evidence of disease caused by mosquitoes.”
Health officials recommend that Central Texans get rid of any standing water at their homes and use bug spray outside as well as wearing clothing that covers the arms and legs when outside.
West Nile and Zika cases caused by mosquitoes were among the biggest public health issues in Texas before the coronavirus crisis began.
The Bell County Public Health District — which staffers said was overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 — did some monitoring of local mosquitoes, but concentrated most efforts tracking COVID-19 infections that inundated the state. No West Nile or Zika cases were reported in Bell County in 2020.
Williamson County, south of Bell, maintained its mosquito monitoring during the pandemic and last year recorded two cases of the West Nile virus, a neuroinvasive disease that can trigger fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.
Last year, four areas of Williamson were noted for positive West Nile samples, including Granger and Georgetown.
In Bell County, the staff that normally took mosquito samples was working on coronavirus cases in 2020, Jennifer L. Henager, former Bell County deputy emergency management coordinator, told the Telegram last summer.
Texas has several hundred different types of mosquitoes, including three types of disease-related carriers: Ades aegypti, culex and albopictus mosquitoes.
Some mosquitoes can travel at least 10 miles in search of hosts, Mike Merchant, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologist in Dallas, previously told the Telegram.
To deter mosquito bites, avoid going outside at dusk and dawn, wear light-colored clothes with long sleeves, clear brush, gutters and anything that can hold water. If there are water bowls outside for pets, change the water frequently.
Recent rains created opportunities for mosquitoes to propagate, National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain said.
“More standing water can result in a more favorable environment for mosquitoes,” Bain said.
The Weather Service said Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. The high will be about 81 with a low temperature of about 67.
Rain chances increase Saturday with a 30 percent chance of rain changing to 60 percent later in the day. High temperature will about 78 with a low of 68.
Bain said east Bell County will see more rain than the western part of the county.