A Rogers motorist was arrested Friday after he allegedly hit a telephone pole, snapped it in half and hit another vehicle.
Ronny Ernest Tinker, 58, was in the Bell County Jail Monday, charged with a state jail drug possession charge and driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.
The collision happened at about 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue H, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
Tinker reportedly was disoriented, couldn’t stay balanced, had trouble walking and couldn’t keep his eyes open, Christoff said.
Tinker was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he gave consent to have his blood drawn, Christoff said. Since he had alcohol in his blood, he was charged with driving while intoxicated by Temple Police.
When officers searched Tinker’s car after he was taken to jail, they found drug paraphernalia and a bag with a brown substance in it that field tested positive for heroin. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Tinker’s bonds Monday totaled $16,500.