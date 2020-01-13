BELTON — Several individuals reportedly were illegally duck hunting and were cited by Bell County game wardens.
Someone fishing at Stillhouse Hollow Lake reported a boat driving around and shooting at ducks. Two Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens were able to stop the group as they pulled out of the boat ramp, according to a news release.
The group had more than 20 violations and killed two buzzards and three small water birds called coots.
The violations included no hunting license, using lead shot, rally and disturb, hunting from a watercraft and no migratory duck stamp — to name just a few. Multiple citations were issued.