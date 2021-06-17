A Rosebud man was indicted Wednesday on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge for allegedly molesting a girl for several years.
Grand jurors indicted Kenneth Edward Marmon, 57, for the alleged abuse that began when the girl was between 5 to 6 years old, according to arrest affidavit.
Marmon walked into the Temple Police Department on Feb. 23 to turn himself in and report himself for sexually assaulting the girl, the affidavit said. He said the abuse began in Waco but continued at his home in the Temple area.
Marmon told officers that he assaulted the girl over her clothes and then later assaulted in her a shower. On one occasion, Marmon attempted to rape the girl “but she woke up and he stopped when she asked him to,” the affidavit said.
Other sexual contacts occurred over the years, according to the affidavit.
Marmon was released from the Bell County Jail April 23 after posting a $100,000 bond. He is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor while of jail, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Department.
Troy man indicted for sexual contact
A 73-year-old Troy man was indicted on an indecency with a child charge Wednesday.
Lawrence Lee Peaslee is accused of touching a young girl after she made an outcry of sexual abuse. An arrest affidavit said the abuse was reported Jan. 9, 2018, five days after the incident.
A girl from Port Aransas reported to her mother that Peaslee touched the girl’s sexual organ. The girl told Peaslee to stop because he was hurting her.
After the incident, Peaslee told the girl “he was sorry and not to tell because he could get into trouble and go to jail,” the affidavit said.
The case, investigated by the Sheriff’s Department, was prolonged in to order for an investigator to receive requested statements, Child Protective Services records and therapy records, the affidavit said.
Peaslee was released from the Bell County Jail May 1 after posting a $75,000 bond.
Temple man charged with arson
A Temple teenager was indicted on an arson charge for allegedly setting a fire at a home.
Alan McCoy Pyle, 19, is charged by the Temple fire marshal for a fire set April 2 at 112 West Ave. I in Temple.
Residents removed burning debris from under the porch and extinguished the blaze before Temple Fire & Rescue arrived.
Two witnesses reported seeing Pyle use notebook paper to light a fire on a home’s front porch.
Pyle, also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, remained the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a total of $50,000 in bonds, jail records showed. Both charges are state jail felonies.
Other, unrelated indictments
