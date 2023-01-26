Skills USA

Temple College students Christopher Walding, left, Mariah Wolschleger and Jennifer Ognibene recently took second place in the Engineering Technology/Design category of the national SkillsUSA competition. They advanced to the national competition after winning the Texas SkillsUSA competition in April.

 Submitted by Ellen Davis

Central Texas middle school and high school students will be on Temple College’s main campus Saturday to compete in a variety of SkillsUSA 2023 challenges.