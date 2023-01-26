Central Texas middle school and high school students will be on Temple College’s main campus Saturday to compete in a variety of SkillsUSA 2023 challenges.
featured
Local students to compete at SkillsUSA competition
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Elevating brunch: Melody’s to open this spring in downtown Temple
- 3 women charged with prostitution at massage parlors in Bell County sting
- Temple woman arrested in SWAT narcotics raid
- UPDATE: Killeen man arrested in Temple shooting
- Belton Police identify man found in Lampasas River
- Man dies after two-vehicle accident in Belton
- Foundation poured for new Chuy’s in Harker Heights
- Sweet competition: Dirty Dough cookie shop to open in West Temple
- Silence in court as Dean shooting recounted in audio, video recordings
- Melinda Lynn Pacha, age 64 of Temple, died Wednesday,