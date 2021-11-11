Temple residents — dressed in shades of red to remember veterans — gathered Thursday for a wreath-laying ceremony at the city’s veteran memorial at City Hall.
The Veterans Day ceremony, organized by the Betty Martin chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, featured a wreath made from white roses and red poppies, which symbolize veterans. It was placed at the memorial’s reflection pond, part of the memorial that includes a statue of a boy holding a folded flag and saluting.
“It is very important to me because my father served in the South Pacific during (World War II) in the Navy,” DAR co-parliamentarian Welba Dorsey said. “He was born in Salado, raised in Armstrong, and lived in Belton until his death.”
It was the first time the organization honored the veterans in Temple with a wreath.
“Our organization is based on veterans,” DAR chaplain Gail Wical said. “Every single one of us can trace our ancestors back to the Revolutionary War. We try to do everything we can for the vets. We try to perverse our history and what our country stands for. It’s very important to each and every one of us. We hope we can do it again next year.”
The guest speaker for the event was World War II veteran Col. Jack Oliver, who spoke about his time in the Army.
“I went in in ‘42 and got in ‘72,” he said. “There are so many things that I did that were classified, and I can’t tell you about it. Our enlisted men were the best. I did counterintelligence. When we went into it, we didn’t know if we were coming back.”
“I had a great career. I would do it all over again.”
Vietnam veteran Jessie Gilbert listened attentively as Oliver spoke.
“To me, they were my heroes, people to look up to,” Gilbert said as the emotion of the event gripped him, and he had to stop to compose himself. “It’s thanks to them that we were able to do our job. It’s really something to see him (Oliver) here. When I was young, all I did was read about Vietnam and wanted to do it. When I came of age, that’s what I did. I wanted to serve our country.”
Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales also showed her patriotism with a red ensemble.
“I think it’s really important to honor our veterans,” Morales said. “The Ladies of the Betty Martin chapter have always been patriotic, and I think this I one way that they demonstrate it and really take time to honor our veterans.”
“I really appreciate all the sacrifices and the danger that all the veterans — especially in WWII and all the other wars that they have been in — to save our country and keep our freedom,” she said.