The sounds of summer will soon play throughout Temple.
A series of eight free concerts, which will take place over the next two months, will begin this Friday in Temple. The concerts are a part of Temple’s yearly Hot Summer Sounds series.
Four parks in the city will take turns hosting the concert series on most Fridays in June and July.
The first concert in the series, featuring the Adam Berry Band, will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St.
The concert series this year is once again sponsored by Baylor Scott &White Health Plan, which had sponsored the event previously.
“The city enjoys partnering with the Baylor Scott & White Health Plan each year to host this concert series,” Mike Hemker, assistant director of Temple Parks and Recreation Department, said. “Hot Summer Sounds brings the community together to enjoy all genres of live music while providing Temple residents and visitors the opportunity to explore a few of our local parks and outdoor areas.”
While officials encouraged attendees to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic baskets, food will also be available through various vendors. Those who plan to attend have been asked by officials not to bring any glass containers.
City officials said each of the eight concerts will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on their given days, with the genres differing each time.
In addition to the first concert on Friday, Miller Park will also host Deja Vibes on June 10.
The third and fourth concerts will both take place at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road near West Adams Avenue. Tex Mex Cowboy will perform first on June 17, followed by the Jean Pierre & the Zydeco Angels.
After a week break, the Brazos Brothers will perform the fifth concert on July 8 at Lions Park in the Sam Farrow Amphitheater, 4205 Lions Park Drive.
The Selfless Lovers, a rock band, will also perform at Lions Park on July 15.
The last two bands will both perform at Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple at 301 W. Ave. A. The bands will include Hair Metal Giants, an 80s tribute band, on July 22, and the American Merit Band on July 29.