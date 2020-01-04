BELTON — Baseball was a big part of Dustin Tish’s life.
“I’ve played baseball from when I was 5 until I was 19,” the former Belton High School and Temple College baseball player said. “Baseball was my life for the longest period of time.”
Then he started studying at Texas A&M University.
“It was really hard for me transitioning from baseball to Texas A&M, because I went from doing something baseball-related four to six hours a day, six days a week and then it was just gone,” Tish said. “I had nothing to do.”
Instead of practicing for baseball, Tish used that time to study and learn all he could about engineering.
It’s paid off for the mechatronics major — a field that combines mechanical and electrical engineering.
He’s completed two major projects — one that monitors flooding in two buildings at A&M and another that is currently on the International Space Station — and already has a job lined up at Raytheon for when he graduates this spring.
“I think that experience of working so hard at something every day and really pushing helped me transition well into this because it does take so much time,” Tish said. “I essentially put down the ball and glove and picked up all this engineering stuff.”
Working with NASA
Having a project orbiting Earth is impressive for a 22-year-old — even Tish, the son of North Belton Middle School Principal Michelle Tish and Dwight Tish, is surprised.
“It’s really crazy. It’s really unbelievable just having that opportunity,” Tish said. “So few people have had the chance to work on something that goes up there. It’s pretty cool.”
Tish and two other Aggies worked on a project called Hermes. The tool studies space dirt, or, as Tish calls it, regolith, in microgravity.
“The idea behind that was that (NASA) wanted to test that regolith in (zero gravity),” Tish said. “On earth, there is no effective and cheap (way) to, over a long period of time, test microgravity because there’s gravity everywhere.”
Tish and his fellow students built the electronics system for the Hermes project.
“So what we’re in charge of is building all the electronic components so they can collect data, take pictures, power the experiments, move different actuators around so they can stir up the dirt and stuff like that,” he said. “Our names are actually up there on the International Space Station. It’s pretty surreal that we’ve had this opportunity to do this.”
Tish’s work with NASA is not just limited to that project. He is part of a team developing a rover that NASA pilots can use to test drive before controlling rovers in space.
“Right now, NASA really doesn’t have a rover to train their pilots to drive before they have to drive something on … terrestrial bodies — the moon, Mars and stuff like that,” he said. “Right now, all they have is a virtual reality (simulation).”
The biggest obstacle for pilots is learning how to deal with a rover’s delayed response.
“When you’re playing a video game, you turn left and it turns left immediately. But when you’re driving something on the moon that is 250,000 miles away or Mars — which is way farther — when you turn left, it’s not going to turn left for 7, 8 seconds,” Tish said.
Flood prevention project
Tish developed a flood monitoring system for the two buildings that house A&M’s engineering department. The two halls, Tish said, are old and often flood. That can spell disaster for some of the department’s expensive equipment.
“The idea for our project was to put little modules … in mechanical rooms and low points where water would settle,” Tish said, explaining the devices have sensors that monitor water, humidity, temperature and light.
Anytime one of the sensors is activated, Tish said, a notification is sent to the university’s maintenance team.
The project was well received, the Belton High School alumnus said. One person, though, did have a slight beef with it.
“It’s kind of funny: My dad works in restoration. What he does is when something floods or catches on fire, he goes and fixes it. I mentioned this project to him, and I guess he didn’t really understand it. Then an article came out and he called me: ‘What are you doing? You’re going to put me out of business,’” Tish said, laughing.
‘You have to work’
Tish’s high school baseball coach, Mark Krueger, knew his former player would go on to do great things.
“I don’t think we were surprised by his success,” Krueger said. “We knew he would do great things when he left us, and when he was accepted to A&M, we knew he would do great things for them outside of baseball.”
Brad Hobbs, a Belton HS agriculture teacher, has known Tish since he was 8. He echoed Krueger.
“I knew he was destined for it. I knew something big was going to happen for him,” Hobbs said. “He was always a good kid. He was really polite. He was raised right.”
Krueger and Hobbs taught Tish an important life lesson.
“If you want something, you have to work on it,” Tish said. “That has really helped me a lot for the many, many hours I have had to put in this engineering degree. It really helped me be successful.”