Central Texans came out to vote Tuesday in the state’s primary, with some races to see a May runoff.
With federal, state and local races on the ballot, voters made their voices clear on who they wanted to represent them.
One of the largest locally contested races was for Texas Senate District 24, which spans several counties in Central Texas.
In the Republican primary, Pete Flores and Raul Reyes will now go to a runoff election in May after neither one got more than half of the votes. Flores received 46% of votes in the district while Raul Reyes received 32.8%.
Lamar Lewis, who is from Temple, came third in the primary, only receiving 21.2% of the vote.
Lewis said his is in the process of deciding what to do next and may endorse one of his two former opponents in the coming days.
On the Democratic side of the race, Kathy Jones-Hospod won the primary with 80% of the votes, beating her opponent Jeremy Kohlwes who received 20%.
Milam County
Results of primary races in Milam County were posted late Tuesday.
In the Republican primary, incumbent County Judge Steve Young lost to his challenger Bill Whitmire. With no Democratic challenger for the race, Whitmire will go on to take over the position after the November election.
Whitmire received 51.75% of the total vote compared to Young, who received 48.25%.
For the county’s Commissioner Precinct 2, candidates James Denman and Douglas Baker will face in a runoff in May.
Of the three candidates running to fill the seat, Baker received 58.97% to Denman, who received 47.39% of the vote. A third candidate, Wyatt Dude Ferris, received 23.64%.
In the county’s Commissioner Precinct 4 race, candidate Wesley Payne received 64.02% of the votes beating his opponent Johnny Andrews.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County is expected to see one race go to a runoff in May, since no Republican candidate for county clerk received more than 50% of the vote.
Candidate Dianne Miller, who received 47.77% of the votes, will face off against opponent Dee Ann Crawford who received 42.1%. The race had a third candidate, Tasha Bates, who only received 10.14% of the vote.
In the county’s Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 race, Republican Misty L. Wakeman received 54.29% of the vote to beat her two challengers.
Dan Hause similarly beat his two Republican challengers for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, receiving 62.22% of the vote.