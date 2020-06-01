By DEBORAH MCKEON
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY -- A Belton woman died at about 5:52 a.m. Thursday after her pickup failed to make a curve in the road, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Monday.
Lona Gail Thorne, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene on FM 436 near about 0.3 miles east of Little River-Academy.
An investigation revealed Thorne was in a 2002 Ford Ranger and headed east on FM 436. She didn't make the curve, the Ranger left the road and rolled over, Washko said.
"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to reduce speed and use caution when approaching a curve in the roadway," Washko said.