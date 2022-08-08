Temple ISD is slated to implement the SMART tag student ridership solution system, a patented tracking system that increases the safety and communication for bus riders across the district.
The technology was piloted at Raye-Allen Elementary last spring after trustees unanimously approved the purchase of the tracking system for $77,877 during a school board meeting.
“The cost … covers the hardware, software, supplies and training for the implementation and operation of the program for the first year,” a Temple ISD staff report at the time said. “After that, there will be an annual cost of about $25,000 to maintain the program. However, because this can take place of our current GPS system, the overall increase to the annual budget for maintaining the program will be minimal.”
SMART tag’s interface requires students to scan themselves on and off their bus via a near field communication reader.
“Drivers will be presented with an alert if a student tries to scan off at a stop that is not his or hers,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said. “In addition, SMART tag will allow the transportation department to monitor all route activity, including stops locations, time stamps, what students were picked up and dropped off, GPS points and bus speed.”
School officials said SMART tag also features a secure parent web app, which they hope to use later in the school year, where families could access that activity. It is a feature that Amy Scopac, Temple ISD’s transportation director, previously called her favorite.
“The parent portal is a web-based application that will offer our parents the ability to know when the bus will arrive at their child’s stop in the morning and afternoon,” she said in December 2021. “They will be able to view the date, time, and location for each time their child got on or off the bus. SMART tag also offers a ‘SMART locate’ feature which will allow parents to see a live map of their student’s bus when it’s on the way to pick them up and while they’re on the bus.”
Temple ISD bus riders can pick up their SMART tags from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until Aug. 19 at the Temple ISD Transportation Department Office, 919 N. 31st St.
“The tags will also be available for pickup at the sixth-grade orientation at each of the three middle schools on Aug. 17,” Wallin said. “Tags will be available at the ninth-grade parent meeting at Temple High School on Aug. 18. Elementary school students may pick up their tags at Meet the Teacher Night at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy on Aug. 22.”
Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of facilities and operations, is among the many Temple ISD administrators elated to see the program roll out.
“This new program will enhance safety and security for all of our bus riders and drivers,” he said. “The sooner we can get the tags in the hands of our students, the better. Therefore, we would like to encourage all parents of riders to pick up tags before school starts at one of the designated times and locations.”