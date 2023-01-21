Only a few children showed up Saturday morning for the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 annual basketball free throw contest in the St. Mary’s Catholic School gym, 1018 S. Seventh St.
W.C. Marek, KOC youth activities chairman, said 20-30 children have participated in previous free throw contests, which date back 40 years. They were held in various gyms, he said, before the St. Mary’s gym was built 10 years ago.
Edwin Bigon, a KOC member helping with the contest, said most of the children who come to the contest play for local basketball teams.
“We would like to thank the community for coming out to support the free throw contest,” he said, tongue-in-cheek.
Sarah Peterson of Belton brought her son, Aaron, 11, who attends St. Mary’s but has been playing in the Belton Christian Youth Center league for about three years.
“His goal at home has been down for a year, so he hasn’t been able to practice at home,” she said.
St. Mary’s has a basketball team, the Falcons, for ages pre-K through the eighth grade. David Warren, St. Mary’s basketball coach for the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, said he has 10 players on the team.
“We practice four days a week for about an hour and a half,” he said.
His players are at different skill levels, he said.
“There are some of them who don’t understand what a basketball is, as far as a layup or whatever,” he said. “Hopefully as they continue, next year something will click. That, and they have a good time.”
Hopefully what the children learn carries over into other things in life, he said. One of those lessons is self-control, he said, because they have to control themselves during a game.
“The other thing is they are part of a team,” he said. “That carries over, hopefully, with other things you do in life.”
An example, he said, would be seeing that someone needs help and reaching out to help them.
“As for the skills … some years you don’t see a whole lot of improvement, but you can never tell when maybe that carries over next year,” he said. “It’s not always big progress, but it’s small increments that you see.”
“As far as the school, we still try to keep some of our religious background,” he said. “We say a prayer before we start the game.”
“We can’t forget the parents,” he said, because they are really helpful, such as in dealing with basketball practice four days a week and about eight games a year.
“We started in November,” he said. “We should finish up by the end of the month.”