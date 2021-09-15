A Temple man was jailed in a violent attack in which he allegedly beat his ex-wife and tried to gouge out her eyes.
Jason Lynn Nichols, 39, was in custody at the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. He is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a first-degree felony, and two violations of a protective order, both Class A misdemeanors. His bonds total $355,000.
Nichols was indicted on the burglary charge by a Bell County grand jury on Sept. 1.
The woman told Temple police officers that Nichols attacked her late at night when she arrived at her home on Kendra Drive.
The woman said Nichols approached her at about 2 a.m. on June 6 after she got out of her truck to open her garage door.
“She did not want to talk to the suspect so she went inside her house to get away from him,” Officer John Henry Dominguez said in an arrest affidavit. “The suspect chased her and forced his way into the victim’s residence from the garage.”
Nichols “slammed the victim into the pantry door, put both of his hands around her neck and started to choke her,” Dominguez said. “The victim put her neck down so the suspect would not crush her windpipe.”
Nichols stopped at one point and then “started to pound her head into the concrete in the living room,” Dominguez said.
The woman was able to get away from Nichols, ran out the back door and called 911 as she fled. Nichols caught up to the woman, grabbed her cellphone and threw it away.
Nichols then threw the woman to the ground and started bashing her head onto the ground, Dominguez said.
Nichols “stopped when a witness appeared and ran away,” Dominguez said.
The witness told police he was smoking a cigarette in his backyard when he heard someone screaming and later saw the suspect on top of the woman during the attack.
When officers arrived, the woman was crying and her eyes were swollen shut. The woman also had dried blood on her body, the affidavit said.
“The victim told the officers that her ex-husband, the suspect Jason Nichols, had tried to kill her,” Dominguez said. “The victim was in distress and unable to maintain her balance. She told the officers that the suspect had tried to gouge out both of her eyes.”
Nichols was apprehended nearby and had blood on his clothes and hands. He was treated at the jail for minor cuts and abrasions to his hands.
The victim told police that she had a court-mandated protective order that barred Nichols from being within 1,000 feet of her.