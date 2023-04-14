A Temple ISD tradition had Wildcat Stadium roaring Friday as the district’s fifth-grade students lined up for the Little Wildcat Relays.
“This is a day where our elementary schools go compete and parents show up in droves to watch our little ones get after it,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “It’s one thing to see parents and grandparents, but I even saw Wildcat Mentors who took time out of their day to come watch. That was great.”
Events included a half-mile cross country run, a 40-yard dash, a 100-meter dash, a 200-meter dash, a 400-meter dash, an 800-meter relay, a one-mile relay and tug of war.
“It seemed like the relays were a favorite because when I was there watching the events, the relays seemed to draw the most attention,” Ott said. “They got the loudest response from people in the stands so it was really exciting.”
The 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year credited several TISD staff members for the Little Wildcat Relays being a success for another year.
“Our P.E. teachers have really drummed up the excitement for the fifth-graders around this event and helped prepare them,” Ott said. “Then our coaches at the high school and middle schools — who just hosted a district track meet in that stadium the previous two days — turned right around and hosted another track meet. That takes a lot of work and it went off very, very well.”
About 600 fifth-graders from across the district’s eight elementary schools participated, according to Temple ISD.
“Our high school track athletes that just won the district championship the day before were on the infield of the truck running alongside the elementary kids and cheering them on,” Ott said. “For these fifth-graders, a lot of those high school competitors are, I mean, looked at like superheroes.”
That support from Temple High School athletes always is welcomed as Gina Prentiss, a Cater Elementary physical education teacher, previously told the Telegram how many of the children are stepping onto a track for the first time.
“So those events are really good for them,” she said last year. “They get to learn about baton handoffs and the exchange zone, but it’s really a time for them to shine. They do their best and everybody ends up with a ribbon, so they get really excited about that.”
Ott was impressed with the determination the fifth-graders — who hundreds of kindergarteners through fourth-graders cheered on as they left their campuses — displayed at such an early age.
“A kid threw up and kept running and got first. The stands and coaches went nuts,” he said. “You’d think it was Friday night football here with all the parents.”