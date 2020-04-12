Temple is being honored on the state level for its newly completed Santa Fe Plaza and Market Trail, which opened last year.
The Texas chapter of the American Planning Association announced the winners of its Great Places in Texas program last week, recognizing Temple’s Santa Fe Plaza and Market Trail. The plaza and trail project, which was labeled a great public space, is one of six locations around the state that won this year.
In addition to recognizing great public spaces, the association also gave awards to great neighborhoods and streets in other cities.
The program was originally started in 2016 for the state of Texas, with the first spaces being recognized in 2017. In its announcement, the association said its annual program both promotes great places around the state and celebrates “stories of exemplary planning that have resulted in stronger and healthier communities.”
In its announcement, the association noted the multiple uses of the plaza while the design still paid tribute to the city’s railroad history.
The Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A, is centered around the city’s historic Santa Fe Depot with a large plaza for the city to hold events and concerts. Temple Independent School District’s administration building and the Santa Fe Business Center, which includes the Temple Chamber of Commerce, the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Temple office and the Temple Economic Development Corp., both border the plaza as well.
City officials hosted the grand opening for the plaza in October 2019 — more than a year after the city approved the construction contract for the plaza in June 2018.
“The Santa Fe Plaza was the result of years of planning and collaboration from many different organizations,” city of Temple spokesman Cody Weems said. “This recognition from the American Planning Association is evident that the visions of what the plaza could be have become reality. This multifunctional facility has made downtown Temple a place to work, learn and play. This is a place that residents will be able to enjoy for years to come.”
Dallas, Harlingen, Roanoke, Southlake and San Antonio were the other five cities recognized by the association for 2020.