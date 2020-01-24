BELTON — A Moody man was indicted for reportedly driving while intoxicated on Sept. 14 with a child under 15 years of age with him.
Kevin Fix, 53, was stopped by a state game warden while he drove a recreational off-road vehicle in Bell County. The child passenger with him was 11 years old, and Fix admitted he drank more than four beers. Full and empty beer cans were found, an affidavit said.
Field sobriety tests seemed to indicate Fix was intoxicated.
A Texas Department of Public Safety forensic scientist said Fix’s blood alcohol level was .182 grams.
Fix was released Sept. 16 from the Bell County Jail at the request of the Bell County District Attorney’s Office that declined to prosecute him the first time the case was submitted, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Scott Jurk said Friday.
The game wardens obtained more information, resubmitted the case, the case was sent to the grand jury and Fix was indicted.
Andrew Paul Hernandez
Although an affidavit wasn’t available, the indictment indicated Andrew Paul Hernandez, 21, of Temple, used deadly weapons during an aggravated assault reportedly committed during a burglary.
The weapons Hernandez used included a vacuum cleaner, bat, lamp and iron, the indictment said.
In addition to the first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation intend other felony, three motions were filed against Hernandez to revoke his probation.
Hernandez was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, held on bonds that totaled $160,000.
Others indictments
• Luis Adre Sauceda, 27, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Marcus Anthony Torres, 35, of Belton, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
• Sebastian Alexander Hix, 27, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Shane Pagel, 37, of Harker Heights, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Barr Daniel Irwin, 58, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Kenneth Wayne Kirkham, 43, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Tanya Royal, 34, of Harker Heights, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Joseph Martin Rosales, 38, of Cypress, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Darryl Ray Ward, 59, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• April Renee Beck, 36, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Jesse C. Allen, 36, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
The grand jury issued 30 true bills and one no bill.