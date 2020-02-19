Jason Lee Jones, a former Killeen Independent School District employee, was indicted Wednesday on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child for allegedly assaulting a young girl in Temple
Jones’ bonds totaled $125,000 on the first-degree charges filed by the Temple Police Department.
A woman went on Nov. 8 to the Temple Police Department lobby to make a sexual assault report
The woman’s juvenile daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times during one month. She said the suspect was Jason Lee Jones.
The girl’s age was given as under 14 in an arrest affidavit.
Jones, 42, was a former employee of Killeen Independent School District.
The girl was interviewed by a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas and by a Temple Police Department detective.
Jones, during an interview with the detective, said he was sexually attracted to the girl but had no sexual contact with her, the affidavit said. However, an interviewer with Child Protective Services said Jones admitted sexually assaulting the girl multiple times.
After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Jones was arrested by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.