Spring is just around the corner, and in Bell County that means Lake Belton fun.
While the ongoing drought has put some boat ramps and designated swimming areas out of service, there still will be plenty of warm-weather opportunities for fun with family and friends.
Crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been busy getting Bell County lake parks in springtime shape, and Lake Belton’s top ranger said most park facilities will be ready for camping, boating, swimming and picnicking.
Lake Belton has a lot to offer, even if water levels are a bit on the low side — 65% full Saturday. Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 70.5% full, according to state water data.
At Lake Belton, many of the 15 Corps of Engineers parks offer camping, and most have a usable boat ramp. All are equipped for picnics and outdoor fun.
Fishing is one of the most popular activities, and the lake doesn’t disappoint when it comes to bass and catfish. And the Morgan’s Point Resort Paddling Trail is growing in popularity, drawing thousands of canoe, kayak and paddle board enthusiasts from throughout the state and beyond.
Temple Lake Park and several other recreational areas at Lake Belton have been closed for several months while work crews have been making improvements and getting the facilities ready for springtime openings.
Temple Lake Park, one of the most popular parks at Lake Belton, has been closed since last fall while crews repaired roadways, boat ramps, picnic area and parking lots.
“Some of the roads at Temple Lake Park had deteriorated and suffered from erosion,” Jewel Hale, the Corps of Engineer’s lead park ranger at Lake Belton, said. “We’ve had that problem at several of our parks.”
“Erosion also been an issue at several boat ramps, causing separation between the concrete ramp and the shore, and deterioration of the concrete edges,” she said. “We are installing ribbon curbing on the edge of the roadways and ramps. Ribbon curbing is a flat cement curb that provides protection. The curbing will stop deterioration and keep new erosion from getting started.”
“We are repairing both boat ramps at Temple Lake Park, and improving parking lots around those areas,” Hale said. “Eventually, we are striping parking lots as well. If they haven’t been striped yet, we may have to close a park or two for a day to get that done.”
Picnic, camping improvements
In addition to concrete work, crews have been busy sprucing up the picnic and camping areas, replacing guard rails and trimming trees.
“We are replacing the older grills at most of our parks, including Temple Lake Park,” she said. “Everything should be ready to go for spring and summer cookouts.”
Similar projects also have been completed at Live Oak Ridge Park on the north side of Belton Dam and at Miller Springs Nature Center below the dam. All three are now open for the spring season.
Arrowhead Point Park is open, she said, but the road through the park will undergo sealing and striping work at some point during the season.
Ongoing closures
While low lake levels may prevent ramps and designated swimming areas from opening by spring, only Sparta Valley Park and the Belton Dam Overlook will not open.
“Sparta Valley has some massive erosion issues that have made the road unsafe,” Hale said. “It’s going to take massive road work and it may not open until later in the season or possibly not until next year. There are some real safety concerns there right now.”
The popular overlook, in the city of Belton, was closed last year because of traffic safety concerns. Belton police are working with the Corps of Engineers on possible solutions but the site remains closed to vehicles.
Lake safety, algae issues
In addition to maintaining Lake Belton parks and recreation areas, the Corps of Engineers also provides lake rangers in the parks and on the water.
“Our rangers patrol the parks and lake looking for violations of rules and regulations, primarily safety concerns,” Hale said. “As rangers, we try to educate the public on water and boating safety. It’s a lake, and water can be dangerous.”
Over the past few years, there have been reports of toxic blue-green algae at Lake Belton, and several dogs have died after drinking the water. Hale said that while the algae isn’t a problem right now at local lakes, she did warn against letting dogs swim.
“With the current low levels and lack of water movement, the algae could begin to grow,” she said. “We encourage pet owners to leave their dogs at home or keep them out of the water. We do test our swimming beach areas, but the algae could return.”
Zebra mussels
Another problem that affects dogs and people are the invasive zebra mussels. The mussels likely were introduced to Lake Belton in 2012, possibly from a boat that had the mussels attached to its hull at another lake.
Although tiny in size, the mussels can cause big problems such as rendering beaches unusable, clogging water filtration lines, destroying boat motors, and attaching to and killing fish and crawdads.
“Zebra mussels are very sharp,” Hale said. “They can cut your feet — be sure and wear foot protection if you are getting in the water.”
Hale said boaters should clean and dry their boats before leaving a lake area to prevent transferring the mussels to another body of water.
“If a boat owner sees adult mussels on their boat, the mussels must be removed,” she said. “It’s the law.”
Payment kiosks
Hale said gate attendants working at Lake Belton parks where an entrance fee is charged will no longer take payments. Instead, payment kiosks and QR codes will be used.
“The fastest way to pay is to use your smartphone and scan the QR code,” she said. “That is much faster and more user friendly than the payment kiosks.”
Frequent lake users and those who travel may want to invest in the $40 annual pass, which is good for admission to any Corps of Engineers park. The passes can be obtained at the Lake Belton Office, 3110 FM 2271 in Belton near Belton Dam.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information about the pass, call 254-742-3050.
America the Beautiful National Parks passes also are accepted at Lake Belton parks with the exception of Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA). These come in a variety of options, including passes for senior adults and active duty military. Visit https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm for more information.