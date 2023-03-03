Layland Dean Cabiness

Layland Dean Cabiness, 31, of Belton, is charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony. He was released from the Bell County Jail on Feb. 18 after posting a total of $34,500 in bonds.

A man involved in a domestic dispute allegedly gave his 8-year-old daughter a small bag of suspected drugs to dispose of.

