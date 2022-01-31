Ahead of a steep drop in temperatures later this week, officials are warning those living in Central Texas to start making preparations now.
Data from the National Weather Service shows that temperatures will sharply drop Wednesday afternoon, falling below freezing. The cold weather will continue for several days as the area sees possible freezing rain on Thursday.
Madison Gordon, a meteorologist with the agency, said rain expected Wednesday will turn into a wintery mix, a combination of rain, snow and sleet over a period of time.
“It is just a mix that will transition between different precipitation types as the temperature transitions from above freezing to below freezing,” Gordon said.
While ice is expected in some places, it will not last. The National Weather Service people be cautious and make cold weather preparations ahead of time.
Gordon said residents should shut off their sprinkler system to prevent the creation of ice and cover up exposed plants and pipes that could freeze. She also suggested people check up on the elderly and make sure they are prepared for the cold.
Despite possible ice and freezing temperatures, Gordon said the agency does not expect extreme conditions similar to last year’s winter storm.
Gordon said the agency did not expect the rain to create long lasting ice as warmer surface temperatures preventing that from happening.
“It is going to be a hazard, but the surface will still be fairly warm out ahead of the front,” Gordon said. “But, with the freezing rain potential, near the surface can become icy, especially along bridges and elevated surfaces.”
Ice preparations
On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco district announced that it would start preparing for winter weather conditions starting Tuesday.
Work crews from the district will start pre-treating major roadways and others with a brine solution to keep ice from forming. Structures to be treated include bridges, overpasses and other structures that are susceptible.
District officials said maintenance personnel will continue to monitor operations from Wednesday until Friday, and perform road operations as needed.
Warming shelters
Warming shelters in Temple are expected to open their doors to the homeless Wednesday night.
The city’s warming shelters include Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Temple Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G. Both shelters open when temperatures fall below freezing when factoring in wind chill or the weather is below 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
Temple Impact Church opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.
Both organizations let the public know each afternoon if they will be open. The Salvation Army raises a white flag and Impact Church posts on social media.