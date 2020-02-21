A vacant, boarded up structure at 520 S. 10th St. was heavily on fire Friday morning when Temple Fire & Rescue located it.
The fire was first listed in the area of Avenue H and South 10 th Street, but that address wasn’t correct.
A defensive attack allowed a quick knock down for a forced entry and search for occupants – but no one was inside.
The call was first sent at 8:58 a.m. but was corrected at 09:08 a.m. The two-alarm fire included eight units and 21 firefighters, as well as one unit from Temple EMS and several from Temple Police Department.
The fire was under control at 09:40 a.m. and the scene was cleared at 10:48 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.