BELTON — Prosecutors in the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks may lack hard DNA evidence directly connecting him to two slayings, but cellphone data presented to a jury Monday puts Marks in all the right places and times to have committed the two 2019 murders.
Cedric Marks, 48, of Killeen, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Feb. 3, 2019, on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend Michael Swearingin, 32.
Marks, who pleaded not guilty in the death penalty case, has been held at the Bell County Jail with bonds totaling more than $2 million. He opted to represent himself with assistance from standby counsel during the capital murder trial in which testimony began April 17.
Most of Monday morning’s testimony came from Kylee Morrison, a Texas Department of Public Safety forensic scientist who tested a host of trace evidence such as hair follicles and possible blood stains to see if she could develop a DNA profile. In all, the DPS lab tested three to four times the normal amount of evidence for such a case, according to Morrison who has some 20 years inside the DPS lab.
“This case was extremely large,” Morrison said. “It’s the largest case I’ve ever worked.”
Morrison tested lots of evidence, including swabs taken from multiple vehicles and homes in Bell County thought to be involved in the crime. Much of the evidence was hairs from which Morrison tried to develop a DNA profile. Morrison also tested the victim’s finger nail clippings and other items found in or near the shallow grave where they were found outside Henryetta, Okla.
Although Marks was a possible DNA donor on a few items tested, he was excluded as a possible donor for most of the evidence tested by DPS.
Prosecutor Stephanie Newell asked what might’ve prevented Marks from leaving any DNA evidence behind, alluding to Rebecca Adney’s testimony that all her trash bags were gone when she returned to her Killeen home that only Marks had a key to.
“Would bodies in a trash bag be a barrier to DNA?” Newell asked.
“Yes, that would hinder DNA,” Morrison answered.
Scott and Swearingin were reported missing by family Jan. 3, 2019. Their bodies were unearthed Jan. 14-15.
In opening statements, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said they might still be searching for the bodies if Marks’ co-defendant, Maya Maxwell, hadn’t come forward to investigators with their location on vacant property near the Northfork Cemetery where Marks’ family has burial space.
“We would have never found them,” Garza said.
Retired Houston cop-turned cell data court consultant Breck McDaniel took up the remainder of Monday’s testimony, showing jurors a breakdown of locations and cellphone calls that placed Marks on a long road trip from the Lone Star State to Michigan.
When McDaniel looked at Maxwell’s cellphone data, it seemed to mirror Marks’ movements almost exactly.
“Cedric and Maya’s cellphones traveled in consistent areas around the same times over several days?” Newell asked McDaniel.
“The phones were consistently in the same areas,” McDaniel said.
The cellphone data places Marks’ and Maya’s phones near Swearingin’s West Temple home, Adney’s home on Mikulec Drive in Killeen, a four-minute drive from the Title Boxing Club where Marks worked, and in South Austin near where Swearingin’s Hyundai Genesis was found, then back up through Henryetta, Okla., on to Michigan from Jan. 1-5, 2019.
According to a basic online navigation application, that’s a drive of more than 2,400 miles over 40 hours round-trip. According to the cell data, on the afternoon of Jan. 4 both Maya and Marks were in the Henryetta, Okla., location near where the bodies were found, and their cellphones didn’t leave that area until early the next morning sometime between about 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2019.
McDaniel will likely take the stand to start testimony Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. in Steve Duskie’s 426th District Court in Belton.