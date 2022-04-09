Children had a good time exploring a couple of fire and police vehicles Saturday in the outdoor portion of the Temple Police Department’s Kiddo Card event at Black River Coffee Co.
It was a tossup as to which vehicle was the most popular — the 1939 Diamond T fire truck or the police department’s square-built, black armored car.
“She’s a little rough around the edges but we still like to take her out and show her off,” Santos Soto, spokesman for Temple Fire and Rescue, said of the old fire engine.
Shortly thereafter, his wife, Amie, accompanied by her mother, Gina Jatzlau, and the Soto children, Emma, 10, Dru, 8, and Noah, 4, walked up.
The little ones readily climbed onto the fire truck.
The doors to the nearby armored car were propped open for easy access. Lt. Tim Simeroth said there were no offensive weapons inside the vehicle, so children could safely crawl around.
He pointed out pock marks on the hull made by bullets. Two of those marks were made the first time Temple Police deployed the vehicle, he said, about 10 years ago. It gets called out four or five times a year, he said.
“We can drive up the armored car and pick up injured people at a scene … where someone has shot at people,” he said, giving an example of its use.
The tank-like turret on the vehicle was open. Simeroth said the turret normally would be occupied by the officer giving radio or loud speaker commands at a potentially dangerous scene.
Kiara Nowlin, city public relations manager, said the day’s event was a combination of Kiddo Cards and Coffee with a Cop.
“It’s a family fun event for all of the city,” she said. “And we have the fire department out here as well. So it kind of turned into a public safety event.”
Inside the coffee shop, which was crowded with customers, police officers and families lined up for Kiddo Cards.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said providing children with personal IDs was important, “in the event, God forbid, something happens and we need this information to help recover the child.”
“Any way we can engage the community,” he said. “And it’s always good to hang out with kids.”
Pat Stickley of Temple, a longtime member of the Citizens Police Academy, said she and her husband, Steve, a past president of the academy, came to possibly help out.
“These guys are number one,” she said of Temple Police officers.
She said the academy’s annual training course is very good.
“It brings out the dangers they face, so you understand more what they do and why they do it,” she said.
Trisha Roy and her husband, Geoffrey Zehner, and their son, Peighton Zehner, 9, waited in line for a Kiddo Card.
“He enjoyed that SWAT tank,” the dad said. “He actually has a police uniform at home and that’s what he wants to do when he grows up. He likes to go to all the police department events.”