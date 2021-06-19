An online fundraiser was launched for a Central Texas man bit by a rattlesnake.
A GoFundMe account seeks to raise $20,000 for medical expenses for Garrison Rafay, who was bit by the snake Monday at his home.
He was admitted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he received 24 vials of anti-venom, according to a post by the man’s sister, Alisha Rafay of Bartlett.
The incident occurred days after Garrison Rafay and wife, Alysse, welcomed their third child after a seven-day stay in the newborn intensive care unit.
“We all appreciate everyone’s outpour of love and support so much, it’s truly amazing!” Alisha Rafay wrote. “Please keep Garrison and Alysse and their sweet babies, Kennedy, Karter and Stryker in your prayers. Thank you to everyone who has been there for our family during this time.”
By Saturday afternoon, nearly $5,800 had been raised, according the GoFundMe account.
To donate, visit https://bit.ly/ 3vIrPj4.