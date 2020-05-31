A main water line break caused water service interruption to the entire city of Nolanville, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 said in a Sunday press release.
The break was isolated and the water lines were being pressured up in order to restore water services, the release said. A precautionary 72-hour boil water order for the entire city of Nolanville was issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled before consumption. It should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes. Otherwise, residents may obtain bottled water or water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, officials will announce that the water is safe for consumption. Anyone with questions may contact the Bell County WCID at 254-698-6885.