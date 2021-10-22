Officers are unholstering their spatulas in preparation for the Temple Police Department’s Burgers with the Badge event Saturday at the Wilson Recreation Center.
“This is one of the many events the department has been working on to engage with the community,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a news release. “Building relationships, trust, and good quality communication are important for building positive interactions with the community.”
City of Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin — who noted that Burgers with the Badge will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — said the event at 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple is open to any local resident.
“Residents will have the chance to get to know the officers working in their neighborhoods and enjoy a free hamburger,” she said. “The last Burgers with the Badge was held June 4 with more than 500 residents in attendance.”
Reynolds, who is in his second year as chief with the Temple Police Department, really enjoys the opportunity to meet “new folks.”
“It’s just an opportunity for us to socialize and perhaps hear concerns that the community has,” he previously told the Telegram. “I think everything begins with a relationship … and from a relationship you get trust and from trust you get good communication. That’s really helpful when you’re trying to build upon, increase or develop police-community relations.”
Reynolds said, “We would sure love to meet you the next time we have an event together. Don’t pass up on this opportunity to spend a little time with us.”